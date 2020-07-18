Cole tossed 5.2 innings in an intrasquad game Friday, unofficially allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record.

Cole hit one batter and didn't allow any walks. He served up back-to-back home runs to Mike Ford and Miguel Andujar but otherwise kept his teammates in check. Cole's next outing will take on much more significance -- he's scheduled to be on the mound against Washington on Thursday in the first regular-season MLB game of the 2020 campaign. After having worked up to 87 pitches Friday, New York's ace is expected to take on a full workload Opening Day.