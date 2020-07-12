Cole gave up zero runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine in 5.2 innings in Sunday's intrasquad game, James Smyth of YES Network reports.
He built up to 84 pitches and looked quite good while facing what amounted to the junior varsity Yankees lineup -- Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier were the three best hitters in the opposing order. Cole is on track to have zero workload restrictions Opening Day.
