Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Shines in second spring start

Cole held the Tigers scoreless over 2.2 innings Saturday, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Cole looked every bit the ace the Yankees are paying him to be, throwing 21 of 30 pitches for strikes in the efficient outing. The 29-year-old has yet to allow a run in 3.2 innings of Grapefruit League play.

