Cole earned the win in Thursday's rain-shortened contest against Washington, pitching five innings and allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Cole lived up to his massive contract in his first start with New York, allowing only a first-inning home run to Adam Eaton and a fifth-inning walk to Asdrubal Cabrera while throwing 46 of 75 pitches for strikes. The right-hander would have likely pitched at least another inning if not for a torrid rainstorm that resulted in the contest being called after five innings. Cole will look to build on his impressive first start of the season when he faces the Phillies on the road Tuesday.