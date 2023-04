Cole (4-0) earned the win Sunday, throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and one walk over nine innings against the Twins. He struck out 10.

Cole was dominant Sunday, allowing just two hits (both singles) and one walk while punching out ten. Cole has won his first four starts of the season as he lowers his ERA to 0.95 through a league-leading 28.1 innings. He's recorded a 32:8 K:BB with a stellar 0.74 WHIP.