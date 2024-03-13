Cole (elbow) is expected to be sidelined at least 1-to-2 months, Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post report.

The report notes that preliminary exams have not detected damage to Cole's right UCL, but there is enough concern about the ligament that Cole will travel to Los Angeles for an in-person visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Heyman and Sanchez write that the "hope and belief" is that Cole can return in May or early June after a conservative rest and treatment plan, but more will be known following the pitcher's exam with Dr. ElAttrache. Luis Gil, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Cody Poteet and Luke Weaver are the most likely internal options too fill Cole's spot in the Yankees' rotation, but the club could look for help from outside the organization.