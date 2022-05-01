Cole (2-0) registered the win during Saturday's 3-0 victory against Kansas City, allowing five hits with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

For the second straight start, Cole went at least six scoreless innings as he limited the Royals scoring threats to minor efforts in the third and sixth frames. The 31-year-old has now gone 12.2 innings without allowing a run after surrendering eight in his first 11.1 and now possesses a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 24 innings across five turns. He currently lines up to pitch next on Friday against Texas.