Cole (13-7) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with four punchouts over 6.1 innings against the Blue Jays.

Cole was perfect through five innings Wednesday but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. Danny Jansen led off the frame with a home run; Whit Merrifield followed with a base hit and Jackie Bradley Jr reached based on a walk, both of whom came around to score and tie the game at 3-3. Despite the hiccup, Cole recorded his first quality start since Sept. 7. He has struggled with the long ball recently, allowing at least one homer in each of his last seven appearances. He will take a 3.51 ERA into his next start.