Cole (15-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits in a complete-game shutout against Toronto. He struck out five.

It was a masterful performance from Cole, who notched his second complete-game shutout of the year in what'll likely be his final start this season. Cole all but wrapped up his first Cy Young award down the stretch, going 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his last seven outings. He'll finish the year with a 2.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 222 strikeouts across 33 starts (209 innings).