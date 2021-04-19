Cole (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings to take the loss against the Rays on Sunday.

Cole had earned wins in each of his last two starts, but he was charged with his first loss of the year by giving up a season-high three runs against Tampa Bay. The right-hander has been quite sharp early in his second season with the Yankees and has posted a 1.82 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 39:3 K:BB in 24.2 innings across four starts. Cole will attempt to return to the win column on the road against Cleveland on Friday.