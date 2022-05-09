Cole allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings during the win over the Rangers in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Cole had his scheduled start pushed back two days due to inclement weather, he didn't show much rust during Sunday's matinee. The right-hander posted a 6.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 11.1 innings over his first three starts of the season, but he's lasted at least six innings in each of his last three outings while allowing just one run during that time. Cole projects to make his next start on the road against the White Sox on Friday.