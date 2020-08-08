Cole struck out 10 batters and walked just one in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays but allowed three runs on six hits in 4.2 innings and therefore wasn't eligible to pick up the win.

Cole cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in the fifth, allowing an RBI double to Ji-Man Choi before giving up a two-run homer to Jose Martinez. He has a strong 29.5 percent strikeout rate through his first four starts this season, though that's over 10 percentage points below his incredible 39.9 percent mark from last season. His 3.22 ERA is also quite difficult to complain about, though it's well above his 2.50 mark from 2019.