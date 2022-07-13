Cole gave up four hits, a walk and no earned runs while striking out 11 over seven innings in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole bounced back from a rough start his last time out against the Red Sox when he was tagged for five earned runs to pitch a scoreless gem. The 31-year-old right-hander left the game in line for his ninth win of the season but the Yankees bullpen struggled in relief so he was forced to settle for the no-decision. Cole ranks third in MLB with 135 strikeouts on the year and continues to live up to his status as a consensus first-round fantasy pick heading into the season.