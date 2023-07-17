Cole allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out 11 over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Cole was dominant, limiting the damage to a solo shot by Michael Toglia in the second inning. The same couldn't be said for the Yankees' bullpen, which let two leads slip away in the 8-7 extra-innings loss. Cole has earned quality starts in all but one of his eight starts since the beginning of June. The All-Star has a 2.78 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 134:35 K:BB through 123 innings over 20 starts this season. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals in his next outing.