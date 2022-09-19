Cole (12-7) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in five innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Cole gave up four runs over the first two innings Sunday, and his start against the Brewers was just the fifth time this season that he's failed to last at least six innings. However, he got plenty of run support from the Yankees' offense during Sunday's 12-8 victory and picked up his third win over his last five starts. The right-hander has struck out at least batters in each of those five outings and has posted a 3.38 ERA and 47:10 K:BB in 32 innings across that span. Cole tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.