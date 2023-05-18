Cole didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander was dominant for 104 pitches (70 strikes), generating 30 called or swinging strikes en route to his seventh quality start in 10 outings, but Chris Bassitt matched him goose egg for goose egg and the game was eventually left in the hands of the bullpens. Cole remains undefeated on the year at 5-0 and will take a 2.01 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB through 62.2 innings into his next start, which is likely to come early next week at home against the Orioles.