Cole threw 28 pitches in one inning of work against the Tigers on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out one batter and did not factor in the decision.

Cole looked rusty in his first Grapefruit League appearance, though all three hits against him were singles. He escaped with only one run crossing the plate by stranding the bases loaded. The right-hander will have plenty of time to settle in this spring before toeing the mound for the Yankees on Opening Day against Toronto.