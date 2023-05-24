Cole did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 5 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

Cole tied his season high with five runs allowed while also setting a new low in strikeouts. The 32-year-old also gave up a pair of solo home runs, one to Cedric Mullins in the third and another to Gunnar Henderson in the fourth. marking his third time allowing multiple home runs in his last four starts. After finishing last season with the third-highest K/9 (11.5) in MLB, Cole has seen a significant drop in strikeouts in 2023, ranking 22nd with a 9.8 K/9. Regardless, Cole remains one of the league's top arms and has made up for his strikeout struggles in run prevention, owning a 2.53 era through 11 starts (67.2 innings).