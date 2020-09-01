Cole (4-2) took the loss Monday as the Yankees fell 5-3 to the Rays, giving up four runs on eight hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander labored early before settling down, and Cole ended up needing 103 pitches (65 strikes) to record his 15 outs. Homers continue to plague him -- he's given up multiple long balls in each of his last three starts, and at least one home run in every start to begin 2020. Cole will carry a 3.91 ERA, but a still impressive 60:12 K:BB through 46 innings, into his next outing Saturday in Baltimore.