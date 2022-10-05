Cole (13-8) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits over six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start and 21st of the year in his final regular-season start, but Cole didn't get enough run support to turn it into a win. He managed only a 4.50 ERA through 36 innings since the beginning of September, but it comes with a sharp 1.03 WHIP and 53:10 K:BB, and Cole topped 250 strikeouts on the season for the third time in his career.