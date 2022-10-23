Cole pitched five innings and took the loss during Saturday's 5-0 defeat in Game 3 of the ALCS, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Cole was unable to turn the tides of the ALCS in Saturday's Game 3 defeat, surrendering a two-run homer to Chas McCormick in the second inning and leaving after loading the bases in the sixth inning. The two-run homer was a back-breaker, coming after a two-out error by Harrison Bader, and Lou Trivino allowed all three of Cole's inherited runners to score in the sixth. The 32-year-old's only regular season start against Houston had come on June 25 when he threw seven strong innings while allowing one run, but he was unable to match that performance Saturday. Cole was 2-0 with two wins against the Guardians during the ALDS, but his loss in Game 3 brings him to 2-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 23 K's over 18.1 innings in the postseason.