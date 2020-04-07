Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Throwing off portable mound
Cole has been throwing in the backyard of teammate Adam Ottavino, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Despite the suspension of spring training and shutdown of team facilities to most players, Cole appears intent on keeping in shape in anticipation of an eventual return to action. The Yankees' key offseason signing is expected to be the club's Opening Day starter when the regular season commences.
