Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Thursday's start postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cole's scheduled start Thursday against the Orioles was postponed.
The Yankees and Orioles will make up Thursday's contest as a doubleheader Friday. Cole will start the first game of the twin bill, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
