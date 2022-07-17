Cole (9-2) gave up two earned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out 12 in seven innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He picked up the win.

He tied his season high with 12 strikeouts and struck out double-digit batters a second straight time and sixth time this season. Cole has had a few blowup outings this season but his 3.02 ERA and 0.98 WHIP are still strong thanks to dominant outings like this one. Cole enters the All-Star break tied with Shane McClanahan for first in the majors with 147 strikeouts.