Cole was ejected from Friday's start against the Red Sox in the sixth inning, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

After striking out J.D. Martinez to end the top of the sixth inning, Gerrit Cole argued with the home plate umpire over a perceived missed call that led directly to a three-run home run by Alex Verdugo. While he was formally tossed, Cole's start was likely already over as he had thrown 103 pitches while also allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks. He also struck out eight, backed by 17 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches. For the season, Cole owns a 3.49 ERA across 188.1 frames, though he has now served up multiple home runs in three consecutive starts.