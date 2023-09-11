Cole pitched seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Sunday, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters without issuing a walk.

Cole was dominant in the outing, racking up 17 swinging strikes and finishing with his first scoreless outing since July 28 against Baltimore. The right-hander had to settle for a no-decision rather than extend a three-game win streak, however, as opposing hurler Corbin Burnes (ankle) held New York without a hit or a run over eight innings. Though the Yankees have struggled to keep pace in the AL playoff race, Cole has turned it on over his past four starts, posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 34:2 K:BB in 26.2 frames. He's among the league leaders in multiple pitching categories, including ERA (2.79 - third), WHIP (1.03 - first), opponents' average (.214 - seventh) and punchouts (204 - fifth).