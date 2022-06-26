Cole (6-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight versus the Astros.

Cole picked up a tough-luck loss Saturday after he only gave up a single run on a J.J. Matijevic solo homer in the top of the seventh inning. Unfortunately for him, the Astros tossed a combined no-hitter. Cole has now produced three straight masterful starts, surrendering just two runs over 20.1 frames while striking out 27 batters. He now owns a 2.99 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 111 punchouts over 87.1 innings in 15 starts this season.