Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Tosses simulated game Sunday

Cole threw 27 pitches, all of which were fastballs and changeups, in a simulated game Sunday, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Cole's simulated game came in front of teammates, media and a crowd of more than 1,000 fans who gave him a standing ovation at the end of the session. The Yankees' prized offseason signing plans to hurl one more simulated game before taking part in contests during spring training.

