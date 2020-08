Cole won't start as scheduled Tuesday in Atlanta since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Yankees didn't play all weekend due to the Mets producing a couple positive tests for COVID-19, and their return to play Tuesday has now been pushed back by weather. The Braves and Yankees will play a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, and Cole will take the mound for the matinee, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.