Cole noted after Saturday's outing that he made a change to his delivery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "I made a little tweak with my delivery, staying over my legs a little better," Cole said. "I thought that increased a little bit of the deception and allowed me to get through the baseball at the end, really starting to nail my spin axis. At times, it's been a little inconsistent. Today we were really repeating for the most part until a few pitches towards the end."

If deception was the goal, Cole's mechanical adjustment certainly paid off -- the right-hander whiffed 10 batters in 4.2 frames after averaging less than a strikeout per inning through his first three starts. The outcome wasn't all positive, however, as Cole allowed a season-high six hits and gave up three runs. The 29-year-old holds a 3.22 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB in 22.1 innings this season.