Cole (8-4) took the loss versus Boston on Sunday. He gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

Cole was done in by the long ball Sunday -- Boston tagged him for three home runs in the contest. The right-hander has now allowed nine homers in his last five starts. Sunday was also the third time he's given up five earned runs. The Yankees' ace has a 2.66 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 129:17 K:BB across 101.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track at home next weekend in the Subway Series versus the Mets.