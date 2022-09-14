Cole did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out 10.

Boston tagged Cole for three long balls Tuesday to prevent him from recording the quality start despite throwing at least six innings for the 17th consecutive start. Homers are becoming an issue for the Yankees' ace as he has allowed at least one home run in each of his last four starts. He will take a 3.30 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled against Milwaukee this weekend.