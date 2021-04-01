Cole allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cole gave up three singles with no outs in the top of the second inning to bring the first run across Thursday, and he allowed a game-tying home run in the top of the sixth. Cole threw 97 pitches in his Opening Day start but was forced to settle for the no-decision as the Blue Jays picked up the win in the 10th inning. Cole will make his second start of the season at home against the Orioles on Tuesday.