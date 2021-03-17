Cole hurled 3.2 innings against Detroit in a Grapefruit League game Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Cole mostly kept the Tigers off the basepaths, but he was burned by a pair of second-inning solo homers. The long balls were the first allowed by the Yankee ace this spring. Across three Grapefruit League starts, Cole has pitched 7.2 frames, allowing four runs and posting an 11:2 K:BB.