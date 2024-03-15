Cole (elbow) will rest and receive treatment to recover from his elbow injury, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Cole was examined by Dr. ElAttrache, who determined that there was no tear in Cole's UCL. As a result, he'll be able to avoid surgery of any kind. An exact timeline for Cole's return to the mound remains unclear, though he could miss upwards of two months.
