Cole is not expected to pitch in any of the Yankees' three exhibition games, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cole's regular pitching schedule has him in line to pitch a simulated game Friday, so he'll sit out the team's trio of exhibition contests against the Mets on Saturday and Sunday and against the Phillies on Monday. Cole has already worked up to 84 pitches in intrasquad action and has looked sharp thus far in summer camp, so he should be ready to assume a normal workload when he takes the mound against Washington on Opening Day.