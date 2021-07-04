Cole yielded four runs on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Mets in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Cole was taken deep by Dominic Smith for a solo shot in the first inning but held the Mets to just a run through the first three frames. In the fourth, he allowed five of the first six batters to reach base before he was removed from the game with 80 pitches. It was the first time this season he didn't complete at least five innings. Over his last six starts, Cole has given up 21 runs (20 earned) over 34.1 innings, bumping his season ERA to 2.91. He's projected to take the mound in Houston next week.