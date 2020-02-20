Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Yankee debut set for Monday

Cole will make his first spring-training start against Pittsburgh on Monday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cole's exhibition debut will come in the Yankees' third game of the spring. The 29-year-old indicated Wednesday that he will be limited to one inning in the contest. It is a foregone conclusion that Cole will start on Opening Day after New York signed him to a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract in the offseason.