Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Yankees debut set for Monday

Cole will make his first spring training start against Pittsburgh on Monday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cole's exhibition debut will come in the Yankees' third game of the spring. The 29-year-old indicated Wednesday that he will be limited to one inning in the contest. It is a foregone conclusion that Cole will start on Opening Day after New York signed him to a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract in the offseason.

