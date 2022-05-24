Cole (4-1) allowed five runs on seven hits over eight innings Monday, striking out 11 and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Cole turned in an ugly final line but was mostly his usual self outside of Baltimore's four-run third inning headlined by Austin Hays' two-run single. He later coughed up a solo shot to Ramon Urias in the sixth. While his ERA jumped from 2.81 to 3.31 Monday, Cole improved his season K:BB to an impressive 62:12 through 51.2 frames, including a 35:2 K:BB over his last four starts. The 31-year-old is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.