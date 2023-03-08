Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Stanton could play "40, 50, 60" games in the outfield this season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Not only will putting Stanton in the outfield free up more chances for others in the designated-hitter spot, but Boone also feels that the veteran slugger is more engaged and that it's good for him physically to play the field some. He's expected to play some right field when the Yankees are at home, with Aaron Judge shifting over to the roomier left field. Stanton will be used in left in places like Fenway Park where there's not as much ground to cover. Stanton made 38 total starts in the outfield in 2022, so he should already have eligibility at the position in the majority of fantasy leagues heading into 2023.