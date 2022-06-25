Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Houston.
Justin Verlander successfully shut down the Yankees' potent offense for his ninth win of the season, with Stanton's sixth-inning solo blast representing New York's lone run of the game. The long ball was was the second in as many contests for the slugger and 16th of the season overall. However, Stanton has been slumping over his past 10 games, hitting .091 over 33 at-bats. All three of his hits during that span have left the yard.
