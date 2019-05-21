Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Activation this weekend unlikely

Stanton (shoulder) will "probably not" be ready to return to the Yankees during this weekend's series in Kansas City, according to manager Aaron Boone, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone did note that Stanton may move his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend, so it seems like we could see him back early next week for the home series against the Padres.