Stanton (ankle) took batting practice Tuesday and also took part in a light running workout, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Stanton resumed hitting a few days ago, but his ability to start a running program marks an important milestone in his recovery from right ankle inflammation. The slugger said he's encouraged by his progress and plans to ramp up his running program through the end of the week. The Yankees will likely reassess Stanton over the weekend before deciding if he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list or if he'll require a brief minor-league rehab assignment beforehand.