Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Approaching on-field workouts

Stanton (knee) is running up to 75-to-85 percent on the anti-gravity treadmill and is closing in on a return to on-field workouts, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton isn't eligible to come off the injured list until Aug. 25, though he'll need to make significant progress over the next few weeks to be ready by that date. Considering he's been sidelined since June 26 with a knee strain, he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors to get back up to speed. It's also worth noting that New York has a firm grasp on the American League East, so there'll be no need to rush the slugger back into action before he's ready.