Stanton (hamstring) is at least a week away from returning, according to general manager Brian Cashman, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

It was just reported that Aaron Judge (calf) will be out another three weeks, so Stanton figures to beat him back to the Yankees lineup. That said, it could be more than a week for Stanton, so an early September return seems like the best-case scenario.

