Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Batting fourth in order Thursday
Stanton will be moved down to the cleanup spot against Toronto on Thursday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Stanton has hit third in the order in all 16 games this season, but manager Aaron Boone has finally decided to shake things up in the hopes of getting the 28-year-old back on track. Didi Gregorius will bat third while Gary Sanchez follows Stanton in the five-hole. Prior to Thursday's game, Stanton is slashing .197/.293/.409 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a 38.7% K%.
