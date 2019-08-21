Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Begins running on field
Stanton (knee) was seen running in the outfield prior to Tuesday's game at Oakland, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
It was last reported that Stanton was running up to 75-to-85 percent on an anti-gravity treadmill, so his progression to running on flat ground in good news for his recovery from the PCL strain. GM Brian Cashman said last week that the veteran slugger is expected to return in September, and the team is likely to remain cautious with his return while managing a comfortable lead in the AL East. Stanton has already resumed light baseball activities and should continue ramping things up, perhaps in advance of a rehab assignment.
