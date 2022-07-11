Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Boston on Sunday.

Stanton put the Yankees on the board in the first inning with his two-run blast to right-center field. The long ball was his third in his past seven contests, though he is only 5-for-28 over that stretch. In fact, Stanton has been in all-or-nothing mode for over a month -- since June 7, 11 of his 17 hits have left the park, and he's batting just .167 over that span.

