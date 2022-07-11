Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to Boston on Sunday.
Stanton put the Yankees on the board in the first inning with his two-run blast to right-center field. The long ball was his third in his past seven contests, though he is only 5-for-28 over that stretch. In fact, Stanton has been in all-or-nothing mode for over a month -- since June 7, 11 of his 17 hits have left the park, and he's batting just .167 over that span.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Solo homer in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes yard in nightcap•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs game-deciding homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets rest day•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Continues power surge Monday•