Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday in a 7-1 win against Houston.

Stanton put the game further on ice for New York with his 419-foot solo blast in the ninth inning. The slugger also fanned twice in the game and has four strikeouts through 10 plate appearances on the campaign, but fantasy managers who roster him are likely doing so almost exclusively for his power. Stanton has averaged 30 long balls over the past three campaigns despite batting only .230 while missing considerable time with injuries during that span.